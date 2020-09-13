What did you think of the Browns game? Let us know in our Orange and Brown digital show

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Do you need to vent about the Browns game ? What would you have liked to see the team do differently? Are you looking for a place to voice your thoughts and opinions on the game? FOX8.com is the place to be.

Join sports anchors P.J. Ziegler and John Telich each Monday at 3 p.m. as they break down the previous week’s game unscripted. Hear from the coaches and players on what happened and get insight that you won’t hear or find on the TV broadcast.

It’s the Orange and Brown digital show, each week throughout the season and, yes, you will have a voice too. Send us comments, thoughts, give us your breakdown of the game via live comments on Facebook, and we might include it in the show.

What’s in store for the Browns this upcoming year and is this the year they finally turn the corner and get it right? Only time will tell, but enjoy the journey with us each Monday right here on FOX8.com and FOX 8 on Facebook.

The Orange and Brown digital show makes its 2020 debut Monday, September 14 at 3 p.m.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM, BELOW: