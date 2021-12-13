What are the odds the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs?

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after running the ball in for a touchdown after a fumble recovery in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns still have a chance to make the playoff following their victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Cleveland won 24-22 as Baltimore rallied in the second half without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now, the Browns are preparing to finish out the season against the Raiders, Packers, Steelers and Bengals in that order.

“A lot of good stuff to build off of, and then we have to really turn the page quickly because we have another AFC opponent at our place with the Raiders coming in on Saturday,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday.

The Ravens currently sit on top of the AFC North at 8-5 with the Browns and Bengals right behind at 7-6. The Steelers are at the bottom of the division at 6-6-1.

According to the New York Times, the Browns have a 37% chance of making the playoffs and a 23% chance of winning the division. FiveThirtyEight gives Cleveland similar odds at 39% of going to the playoffs and 23% of finishing best in the AFC North.

If the Browns want to control their own destiny, they need to win at least three of the last four games.