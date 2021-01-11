‘We’re two games away from playing in the Super Bowl’: Cleveland Browns ready for Kansas City Chiefs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Believeland.

Cleveland versus the world.

“Not done yet.”

Tonight was fun, but we’re not done yet 🐶 — Tae Davis (@Tae_Davis1) January 11, 2021

“Everybody was counting us out.”

“Keep betting against us.”

Keep Betting Against Us #ClevelandVsTheWorld — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) January 11, 2021

The Cleveland Browns will take on the reigning Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Browns are the underdogs. What’s new?

The Browns landed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport overnight, and fans crowded together to celebrate their victory.

The Cleveland Browns beat the Steelers at Heinz Field 48-37 Sunday night, ending Pittsburgh’s season.

“The Steelers learned a lesson from the Browns last night,” former Browns running back Greg Pruitt said on FOX 8 Monday.

“You can’t just show up. You got to show out. And that’s what the Browns did.”

The Chiefs lost their last game of the regular season, one of just two losses Kansas City had all season.

In the postseason, none of that matters, Pruitt says.

“When you get in the playoffs, everybody’s record is the same 0-0. Win you go on, lose you go home.”

The Browns played without head coach Kevin Stefanski, Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, and top cornerback Denzel Ward.

The victory was the Browns’ first postseason win since 1995, and their first playoff road win since 1969.

The postseason is special, but Pruitt shared something else to keep in mind.

“We’re two games away from playing in the Super Bowl.”

Kickoff is Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below