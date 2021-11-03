‘We’re not distracted’: Nick Chubb and Browns look ahead to Bengals

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Despite their 4-4 record and the apparent drama circling the Cleveland Browns, running back Nick Chubb said it was a pretty normal Wednesday morning in Berea.

Cleveland fell to the Steelers 15-10 on Sunday and now they prepare to face the Bengals in Cincinnati.

“I think the vibe is still pretty good. We’re not distracted at all. We’re not paying attention to that at all. We’re just focused on Cincinnati,” Chubb said.

“I feel like we’re a close team and we’re close knitted, and we don’t let things get to us at all.”

The Cleveland offense faltered against Pittsburgh with the usually-consistent run game, this time led by Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson, struggling to get yardage.

“I just think they had a great plan and they executed well. They outplayed us,” Chubb said. “It’s not the first time I’ve only had 60 yards.”

“I think we have to stick to what we do best and that’s our running game. It’s our bread and butter. No matter what we should be able to run the ball and we didn’t do that on Sunday… I feel like I didn’t do enough and I know guys feel like they didn’t do enough.”