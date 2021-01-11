‘We’re going to shock the world’: Browns fans pay big money to experience Kansas City game in person

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns fans quickly bought up limited tickets available for Sunday’s game in Kansas City and planned to make the 11-hour drive to cheer on the team in the next round of the NFL Playoffs.

“I would say the excitement level is higher than the 2016 World Series and any NBA Finals run the Cavs had,” said Mark Klang, president of the ticket brokerage Amazing Tickets. “This is as excited as I’ve seen Cleveland sports fans since I’ve been in the business in the mid ’90s.”

Klang said ticket demand surged as the Browns led the Steelers leading into halftime Sunday, with prices doubling to at least $500 for upper level seats. By Monday afternoon, few tickets were still available on the secondary market.

Eric Wengryniuk, of Solon, is among the fans who bought tickets and planned to travel to the game.

“For this team, the way they’ve played and all the issues they’ve overcome, they deserve to see a bunch of orange in that stadium,” he said. “We’re going to shock the world.”

Klang said he predicts that limited stadium capacity combined with excitement among Browns fans will lead to Browns fans outnumbering Chiefs fans inside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

“I do think there will be more Browns fans in the stands than Chiefs fans,” Klang said. “It’s drivable, which is great for Browns fans, especially during COVID times and being last minute.”

Missouri is among the states on Ohio’s COVID-19 travel advisory map, which includes any state with a COVID testing positivity rate above 15%. Missouri’s 17% testing positivity rate falls below Ohio’s, which stands at 18%.

Arrowhead Stadium has implemented COVID guidelines similar to those at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Masks are required, capacity is capped at 22%, or about 17,000 fans, and social distancing and other precautious are in place.

A spokesperson for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state encourages fans who are traveling for the game to take precautions and consider self-quarantining for two weeks after travel if they’ve had an increased risk of exposure, including mixing with people from outside their households.

“If you do put yourself at increased risk, you may want to consider self-quarantine,” DeWine spokesperson Dan Tierney said. “It’s just a reminder that people need to be cautious.”

Tierney said the travel advisory does not apply to people traveling for work purposes, including Browns players and staff.

