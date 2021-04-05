‘We’re all fans of John’: Black Keys’ Patrick Carney fills in for Tribe drummer

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Patrick Carney, drummer for the Grammy-winning Black Keys, stepped in for another local drumming legend during the Cleveland Indians home opener.

The Akron native took over for John Adams, who’s spent nearly five decades keeping the beat on his bass drum for Tribe fans. Adams has been dealing with a series of health issues and was unable to attend Monday’s game.

“We’re all fans of John,” Carney said. “He’s as much a part of the team as anyone else.”

Carney looked relaxed in Adams’ signature seat in the bleachers as the Indians hosted the Royals.

“Every Indians game I’ve ever been to, John’s been up here doing this. And when I found out John couldn’t been here today, I called my dad and we talked. I thought it would be a cool thing to see if the Indians wanted me to come up and pay respect for John,” Carney said. “John was cool with me coming here and doing this for the game, to show him how much we appreciate him being here for the last 48 years.”

But did Carney emulate Adams’ style?

“I’m into the less is more style of drumming, which is what I do in the Black Keys as well,” he said.

It’s the first time the Indians have welcomed fans to Progressive Field since 2019 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m optimistic that John’s going to be back up here soon and that the Indians will be playing to more than 11,000 people soon too,” Carney said.