‘We want to keep having fans’: Baker Mayfield reminds people to wear masks to Browns games

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is imploring fans to wear masks while attending home games at FirstEnergy Stadium.

In a new video, the football player explained that “Our fans give us so much energy on game days, and we want to keep having fans at those home games.” He said he couldn’t wait to see everyone for Sunday’s game against the Eagles … masked up.

Amidst a spike in coronavirus spread across the state, Cuyahoga County recently enacted a stay-at-home order, while Gov. DeWine issued a statewide curfew that runs 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The city of Cleveland also recently reminded everyone to continue to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart while at the game. There is still no tailgating allowed in the city.

Watch Mayfield’s whole video below:

