PITTSBURGH (AP / WJW) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a left knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick came in low for a tackle at the end of a 5-yard run early in the second quarter and delivered a hit to Chubb’s legs. Chubb’s knee buckled underneath him.

This #Browns season just may have taken a massive turn with that Nick Chubb injury.



After the play, a teammate grabbed Chubb’s hand to try to help him to his feet, and Chubb shook his head while clutching his left knee. He undid his chinstrap and rolled over onto his side.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Chubb suffered a serious injury to the same knee in 2015 while in college at Georgia — a dislocation with three torn ligaments. Like the previous injury, the one Monday night was difficult to watch, and ESPN declined to show replays of the play where he was hurt.

Chubb remained on the ground for several minutes while teammates gathered in prayer nearby. He eventually left on a cart. Chubb ran 10 times for 64 yards before getting hurt.

He was replaced by Jerome Ford, who scored on a 3-yard reception immediately after Chubb’s exit. Ford then rushed for a 2-point conversion to put the Browns ahead 11-7.

The Browns are now trailing behind 14-16.

In a tweet after the injury, LeBron James said, “Praying for the absolute best.”

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb also reacted, saying, “The city is praying for Nick Chubb tonight. We stand with you brother.”

“Just the worst feeling. Gutted for Nick Chubb. Hope Minkah is ok. Injuries suck man. They absolutely suck,” said JJ Watt on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lamar Jackson and Darius Garland also send well wishes after the injury.