CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are celebrating after their win over the New York Jets Thursday night, clinching a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

“It’s a big deal when you can clinch and earn that second season,” said Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski after the game. “Obviously we have a bunch of work to do and we’ll focus on that, but for the moment, we’re proud of this football team.”

Quarterback Joe Flacco will be leading the Browns to the playoffs for their second time since 2002.

“To get it done in front of the home crowd, to actually get ourselves into that next step in the season, it definitely made it extra special,” Flacco said.

Tight end David Njoku pointed out all of the adversity the team has overcome this season.

“So many things internally and externally, but we overcame. I’m so proud of these guys. We’re not finished, we still have a long way to go, but now we’re going to enjoy this and worry about next week,” Njoku said.

The last time the Browns clinched was during the 2020 season, without fans in the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making this win extra special for everyone in the stands.

“This is a special city. They love their Brownies, as I’m reminded often, so for them to be able to savor in this and enjoy this, I think it’s a big deal,” Stefanski said.

