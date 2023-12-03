INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP/WJW) — It wasn’t how the Cleveland Browns hoped Joe Flacco’s return to the football field would go.

Sunday, in a game where the Browns were in until the weren’t, the Los Angeles extended its winning streak to three games with a 36-19 victory.

Joe Flacco, who became Cleveland’s fourth starting quarterback this season, was 23 of 44 for 254 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in his debut for the Browns (7-5), who have dropped two straight but remain in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

The 38-year-old Flacco was signed on Nov. 20 to the practice squad and elevated to the active roster this week after Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s loss at Denver.

Following the game, Flacco told reporters that it was clear to him his new team is resilient.

“It’s one of the more talented teams I’ve been on in an while and you can tell that right away” he said. “It’s not easy when you go on these long road trips and you come up empty handed and we’re not going to be able to reflect too much, but hopefully we’ll get back in there during the week, have more good practices and put this thing behind us.”

The Browns trailed 20-19 and had the ball with under seven minutes remaining when Flacco threw an ill-fated bomb that was intercepted by John Johnson III. The Rams safety, who was with the Browns for two seasons, returned it 42 yards to the Cleveland 24-yard line.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco speaks during a press conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball while being chased by Russ Yeast #2 and Derion Kendrick #1 of the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after Amari Cooper #2 was hit in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sits on the sideline with the name of injured running back Nick Chubb written on his wrist during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Five plays later, Cooper Kupp scored his first touchdown since Oct. 15 on a 3-yard pass to make it 27-19.

Cleveland took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in nine plays, culminating in Flacco hitting a wide-open Jerome Ford for a 24-yard touchdown. Flacco was 4 of 5 for 65 yards on the drive.

The Rams then scored on their next two drives.

Then, later in the game, Hopkins’ 24-yard field goal capped a 15-play drive in the third quarter before the Rams regained the lead on Demarcus Robinson’s first touchdown with the team. Robinson eluded coverage and caught a 7-yard pass from Stafford with 39 seconds remaining in the period.

Harrison Bryant took a dump-off pass from Flacco and scored from 8 yards out to get Cleveland within 20-19 with 8:56 remaining in the fourth, but Hopkins, who kicked at SoFi Stadium for parts of two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, was wide right on the extra point.

Despite how the game ended, at 36-19, DE Myles Garrett, who didn’t play as much as he normally does, said the team is still working toward excellence.

“I always feel good about this team,” Garrett said. “We know exactly what the mission is, it doesn’t change even though we got a loss here. We go right back to the drawing board and go right back to work.”

INJURIES

Browns: WR Amari Cooper suffered a concussion during the second quarter and did not return. Besides quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) and WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion) were inactive due to injuries.

UP NEXT

The Browns are finally going back home and are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.