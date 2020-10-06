‘We have a lot of work to do’: Indians continue to deliberate over name change, team president says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The President of the Cleveland Indians, Chris Antonetti, spoke with reporters Tuesday afternoon over Zoom, touching on various aspects of the Tribe’s truncated season due to coronavirus.

When FOX 8 asked about the Indians’ potential name change (as seen in the video above), Antonetti explained “I don’t have a formal update on that.”

“As we shared toward the end of the season, we were going to undergo a process of engaging with key stakeholders,” Antonetti said. “That process is well underway. Paul Dolan and leaders throughout the organization have engaged those stakeholders. I have sat in on a couple of those meetings and what I can share is that it’s been very informative for us. We look forward to continuing that process.”

Antonetti said that as the meetings reach a conclusion, the team will have more to share publicly.

This season, which ended with the Indians losing in the post-season to the New York Yankees in heartbreaking fashion last week, came amidst a year that saw much unrest in the streets, starting with the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Earlier this summer, the talk of the Indians name change opened to a nationwide narrative, with President Trump even weighing in on the decision.

At the time, many fans interviewed by FOX 8 weren’t sure about the potential name change either:

“What’s transpired has caused a lot of us to reflect, myself included, and think about the opportunities that we have to be a better apart of more equality and more justice not only within society but within our own organization,” Antonetti said. “I’m pleased with the efforts we’ve made internally to make progress in these areas of equality and inclusion and also leverage the platform we have with our team to make an impact in our community.”

When looking to the future, Antonetti didn’t have much to offer about Francisco Lindor or any other team players they may or may not be keeping for next season.

“We recognize we have a lot of work to do, we look forward to continuing the work we have in front of us,” he said.

