‘We gotta be better’: Cleveland falls to 9-4 on season, snapping 4-game winning streak

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashard Higgins during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Browns and the Ravens played an instant classic Monday night in front of a national television audience.

Baltimore broke a 42 all tie with 7 seconds left as Justin Tucker kicked a game winning 55-yard field goal for the Ravens for the winning margin. The team ended up winning 47-42.

“This team fights. I am really proud of them, but we gotta be better,” said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield after the game.

The two teams scored 20 points in the final 2 minutes of the game before the Ravens escaped with the win.

Mayfield said that the team left a lot of points on the board in the first half, but it was an interception he threw in the third quarter that opened the door for the Ravens to take a 34-20 lead.

That was Mayfield’s first interception after five straight games without one. But after the interception, the Browns became galvanized and battled back. Mayfield threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins to cut the lead to 34-28.

Mayfield then scored on a five-yard touchdown run to give Cleveland the lead with 6:33 left, 35-34.

Lamar Jackson, who went to the lockeroom and missed two series came back onto the field and tossed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown. That gave Baltimore a 42-35 lead.

“He’s a great player,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski, who went on to praise the former NFL MVP by saying, “He made a bunch of plays. We blitzed and he made a play.”

Despite being down 42-35, Mayfield drove the Browns down the field, and hit Kareem Hunt on a 22-yard touchdown. The extra point made it 42 all, but there was too much time on the clock for the Ravens to pull this one out. Jackson drove them 38 yards in six plays in under a minute to set up the Tucker 55 yarder, which split the uprights, and sunk the hearts of Browns fans everywhere.

Cleveland is now 9-4, snapping a 4-game winning streak.

“Obviously, I am very disappointed. We weren’t clean enough to win,” said coach Stefanski.

The Browns travel east on Sunday night and play against the Giants under the lights again on national TV.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: