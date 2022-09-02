COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes open the 2022-23 football season at home on Saturday against the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

“We control our own destiny — no one else,” says a video released Friday by the team.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. The parking lots open at 5 a.m. on game day.

Single-game tickets went on sale in June. Keep up with the Buckeyes’ full schedule here.

Planning on going to a game this year? Here’s everything you need to know on tickets, tailgating and more.