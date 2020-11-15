Watch on FOX 8: 5-3 Browns are back after a bye week, ready to take on the 2-6 Texans

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the Cleveland Browns kick off the second half of the season today against the Houston Texans, they will look a little different than they did two weeks ago. The Browns are healthy as Wyatt Teller, Austin Hooper and running back Nick Chubb return to the line-up.

“I will argue with anybody that Nick is one of the best runners in the league,” said Browns guard Joel Bitonio. “You bring back a guy like Hoop who is honestly – people think he is a receiving tight end, but he blocked his butt off in the games that he played. Obviously, Wyatt has been a good player for us. You bring back those three guys, and you look at it and you are like, ‘Hey, let’s take advantage of this.'”

The bye came at a good time for the Browns who used the off week to do a self-evaluation of their own team, looking at both the offense and defense and how they can be better.

“What we tried to do is on offense look at the run game, look at the pass game and look at us situationally and the same on defense,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “And maybe find some areas that we are good at and why are we good at them and then make sure we protect those type of things.”

The Browns defense will be tested right out of the gate by DeShaun Watson one of the league’s best passing quarterbacks. The Browns struggled to stop the run the last time out against the Las Vegas Raiders and they know that must improve.

“I feel like there are a lot of plays from that game where we mis-fitted runs where maybe the linebackers did not come down the field quick enough to get the double team off the D line so that they can win their one on ones,” linebacker Mack Wilson said. “We were just shooting ourselves in the foot.”

The Browns have lost the last five meetings between these two teams by at least 10 points. They will try to end that streak today.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: