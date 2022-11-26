COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— For their final performance of the 2022 season during halftime of Saturday’s game against Michigan, the Ohio State University Marching Band played a mashup of classical music favorites in a show aptly named ”Finis à la Buckeye.”

TBDBITL sampled 10 songs forming six formations while playing ”Overture to Candide” by Bernstein, ”Toccata in D minor” by Bach, “Wedding March” by Mendelssohn, “Le Régiment de Sambre et Meuse” by Planquette, ”Habanera from Carmen” by Bizet, “Claire de Lune” by Debussy, ”Festive Overture” by Shostakovich, ”1812 Overture” by Tchaikovsky, “Simple Gifts” by Brackett, and “Hallelujah Chorus” by Handel.

This year the band played eight original halftime shows featuring many firsts, including an unprecedented run of five consecutive weeks of new halftime shows the first month of the season.

Watch the full performance on YouTube right here.