Odell Beckham Jr. holds local football camp for kids

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns superstar Odell Beckham Jr. was out working with children today, hosting his 2021 ProCamp.

Boys and girls in first grade through eighth were invited to participated in the wide receiver’s all-day event at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills to brush up on those fundamental football skills. Coaches from area high schools and colleges were also on hand to teach during the event as well.

WJW photo

Not only did the kids get to interact with OBJ, they also got some swag out of the event as well.

