Watch Live: MLB discusses upcoming inaugural Lou Gehrig Day

(WJW) — Major League Baseball’s first-ever Lou Gehrig Day is Wednesday, June 2. And today, the league is hosting a virtual event to announce how each team plans to commemorate the day.

Not only is the new Lou Gehrig Day being put in place to honor the decorated baseball legend, but the plan is to also raise awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, and raise funds for research and those affected today.

FILE – New York Yankees’ Lou Gehrig poses at a spring training game in St. Petersburg, Fla., in this March 16, 1935, file photo. Major League Baseball will hold its first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, 2021, adding Gehrig to Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente on the short list of players honored throughout the big leagues. (AP Photo/Tom Sande, File)

Gehrig retired from the sport at 36 and died at 37 years old from the debilitating illness.

All 30 teams are celebrating in a variety of ways, and the Cleveland Indians are going to honor the local ALS Association-Northern Ohio Chapter during Wednesday’s day game against the Chicago White Sox. A couple families who lost loved ones to the illness are also being honored at the game.

Find tickets for the game right here.