Watch Live: Local kids get to Play Ball with Cleveland big leaguers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The sun has come out just in time for kids from Northeast Ohio to get to play ball with the professionals.

Today, the Cleveland Indians (soon to be called the Cleveland Guardians) organization is hosting its Play Ball event, which invited local foster kids out to meet big leaguers all while promoting the love of the game.

Coming out to Talty Field at 3900 John Nagy Boulevard, kids are getting to participate in a home run derby, and various ball and bat games. Kids also score some sweet swag from the event.

The following players are scheduled to be in attendance, although this could change:

Shane Bieber (Cleveland)

Aaron Civale (Cleveland)

Cesar Hernandez (Cleveland)

Daniel Johnson (Cleveland)

James Karinchak (Cleveland)

Oscar Mercado (Cleveland)

Triston McKenzie (Cleveland)

Zach Plesac (Cleveland)

Franmil Reyes (Cleveland)

Amed Rosario (Cleveland)

Josh Naylor (Cleveland)

Alex Call (Columbus)

Will Benson (Akron)

Bo Naylor (Akron)

Jonathan Englemann (Akron)

Steven Kwan (Akron)

Greg DiCenzo (Lake County Mgr)

Will Brennan (Lake County)

Xzavion Curry (Lake County)

Quentin Holmes (Lake County

Joe Naranjo (Lake County)

Find out more about the Play Ball initiative right here.