CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a bevy of die-hard Cleveland Browns fans gathered at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Sunday evening to greet their team.

That the team’s plane had been delayed did not deter the crowd.

Fans of all ages chanted and waved and stood proudly together, well before the Browns even touched down back in the Land.

While the Browns’ season is over, fans remained true to their team.