Washington Redskins to temporarily be called Washington Football Team: reports

WASHINGTON (WJW)– It’s now the Washington Football Team. After dropping the Redskins, the NFL team in Washington D.C. temporarily has a new name.
ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter said this is not the final renaming and rebranding for the team.
Washington will keep its burgundy and gold color scheme, and replace the Redskins logo on the helmet with the player’s number, according to ESPN.
Team owner Dan Snyder, who once declared he would never get rid of the name, launched a review process of the Redskins title earlier this month that culminated with the announcement of its retirement on July 13.
The NFL franchise is also dealing with allegations of workplace misconduct. The Washington Post reported 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.
