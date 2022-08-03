CLEVELAND (AP) — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer, Alek Thomas had a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 to stop a four-game losing streak.

Carson Kelly hit a solo homer, had three hits and scored two runs for Arizona, which never trailed in winning at Progressive Field for the first time since Aug. 13, 2014. Zac Gallen allowed three runs. six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five. The right-hander is 20 in nine starts since June 15. Kyle Nelson, Joe Mantiply and Ian Kennedy retired Cleveland’s last 10 batters.