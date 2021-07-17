Walk-off 2-run homer lifts A’s over Indians comeback 5-4

Cleveland Indians’ Bradley Zimmer runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Oakland Athletics’ Jed Lowrie (8) is congratulated by teammates after hitting the game-winning home run against the Cleveland Indians during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally the Oakland Athletics past the Cleveland Indians 5-4.

It appeared the Indians were in line for a comeback win themselves after erasing a 3-0 deficit. But then Lowrie drilled a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall off Emmanuel Clase with one out, after Elvis Andrus led off the ninth with a single.

Bradley Zimmer hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh for Cleveland, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Roberto Perez also went deep for the Indians.

Mitch Moreland homered for Oakland in his first game back from the injured list. Matt Olson and Andrus each had three hits.