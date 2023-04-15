CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — The New York Knicks welcomed Cleveland back to the NBA playoffs by holding off the Cavaliers 101-97 on Saturday night in Game 1.

Jalen Brunson was limited to nine minutes in the first half, but hit several big shots down the stretch as the Knicks turned back Cleveland’s late rally led by Donovan Mitchell.

Julius Randle was questionable up until pregame warmups, when he tested the left ankle he sprained two weeks ago. The All-Star forward looked like himself while pacing the Knicks, who fell behind 93-92 with 2:12 left.

With Mitchell making plays all over the floor, the Cavs were within 99-97 in the final seconds when Brunson missed a pull-up, but Randle grabbed his 10th rebound and passed to Quentin Grimes, who was fouled with four seconds left.

WJW photo



Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, bottom, steals the ball from New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett during the first half of Game 1 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff, center, talks with Donovan Mitchell (45) and Darius Garland (10) during the first half of Game 1 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the New York Knicks, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, center, drives to the basket against New York Knicks’ Julius Randle, left, and RJ Barrett during the first half of Game 1 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Director Spike Lee reacts to a call in the second half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, center, celebrates with teammates before Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett cheers in the second half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Grimes made both free throws as the Knicks finished off the Cavs and disappointed a raucous, towel-waving Cleveland crowd that came alive in the fourth quarter when Mitchell scored 14 to bring the Cavs back.

Following the game, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with reporters, explaining he understood fans’ frustrations and that his players would need to learn from their mistakes quickly.

“This is a wake-up call and a learning lesson for our guys,” he said.

Mitchell finished with 38 for the Cavs, who returned to the playoff stage for the first time since the 2018 NBA Finals. It’s been a long road back for Cleveland, which wasn’t as hurt by its inexperience as lack of bench production from the bench.

Josh Hart added 17 points — and hit a big 3-pointer down the stretch — for New York, whose reserves outscored the Cavs 37-14.

Jarrett Allen had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland.

Game 2 is Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Cavs didn’t take advantage with Brunson out as New York reeled off 10 straight points and led 30-24 after one.

Brunson was back on the bench with his third foul midway through the second. Again, Cleveland failed to capitalize and the Knicks led 50-45 at half.

SCARY MOMENT

Mitchell landed hard on his lower back after vaulting off a courtside table and landing several rows into the stands while saving a loose ball in the second quarter.

He winced in pain while behind helped up and returning to the floor. Mitchell then thanked fans who cushioned his fall during a subsequent timeout.

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

The Knicks have dominated the Cavs in the postseason, winning all three previous playoff series.

New York swept a three-game series in 1978 at the Coliseum in Richfield, won 3-1 in 1995 at Gund Arena and swept a best-of-5 series in 1996.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland hosted its 81st playoff game in the building, which was previously known as Gund Arena and Quicken Loans Arena. Four teams have winning postseason records in the arena — the Knicks (5-0), the Spurs (2-0), the Warriors (6-4) and Cavs (57-24). Browns star Myles Garrett and coach Kevin Stefanski sat near Cleveland’s bench along with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.