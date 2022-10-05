CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians now know what time they’re playing the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend at Progressive Field for the playoff Wild Card Series.

Major League Baseball announced, to the surprise of few, that the Guardians are playing afternoon games. Friday and Saturday games are scheduled for 12:05 p.m. The Sunday game, which only need take place if the 3-game series is tied, is 4:07 p.m.

The Cleveland team, who won 91 games this year, play their last regular season game at home Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. The Guardians, who just took on the Rays last week, went 4-2 against the Florida team this year.

Learn more about playoff tickets right here.