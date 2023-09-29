SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Wadsworth Grizzles headed out to Summit County, facing off against the Nordonia Knights in the seventh FOX 8 Game of the Week this season.

On the first drive for the Grizzlies, Will Stack fired to the sidelines to Kyle Figuray for the first down and more. Seventeen yards to the gray paint and Wadsworth landed the first touchdown. It was 7-0 Grizzlies.

Nordonia’s offense was having trouble getting going, with a pocket collapse at 4th and 5 and Ben Chesser went down. It was Jacob Earnest and Parker Ross on the sack.

Wadsworth took over. Stack went back for a pass and Drew Jones was there, hauling in the 26-yard catch. The Grizzles were back in business.

Six plays later, Figuray had the ball, taking down a few Knights along the way with a strong arm and he was hone. Figuray made a 24-yard touchdown run — his second touchdown of the quarter. It was 14-0 Wadsworth.

The Knights went three and out on their next possession. So, they were punting when Nathan Metzger got a hand on the punt and blocked it. He then got his own recovery.

That would set up a QB sneak into the end zone for another Grizzles score. Wadsworth capitalized off the blocked punt.

Wadsworth pulled out the upset on the road and handed the Nordonia Knights their first loss, 55-14.

Both teams are now 6-1.

