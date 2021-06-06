Video: See moment when Perry High School softball team wins state championship

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — The Perry High School softball team took home a trophy today as the OHSAA Division I Softball State Champions!

With first pitch at 10 a.m., the Panthers and the Watkins Memorial Warriors from Pataskala went head to head at Akron Firestone Stadium.

Both teams went 6 innings without scoring any runs before Perry took the lead with one run.

Perry grabbed their state champs title with a 1-0 win!

The winning streak doesn’t end there for the Massillon school, Luke Laubacher is a state champion in the long jump and Kendal Fisher placed third in the pole-vault.

Congratulations Perry High School athletes!