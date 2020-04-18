VIDEO: Ohio State Football reminds fans to stay safe, positive amid coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 26: The Ohio State Buckeyes sing the school’s alma mater after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 38-7 at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW/AP) — While the fate of 2020 college football season remains unknown, the Ohio State University has released a video encouraging fans to stay safe and positive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The video, released on the team’s Twitter account, reminds Buckeyes across the nation to stay inside and united together.

Wherever you are, know that we’ll all be back together in the same place when the time is right.



Stay safe. Stay positive.#InThisTogetherOhio #TogetherAsBuckeyes #GoBucks



📖 @DrSeuss

🗣 @DMoSpeaks pic.twitter.com/2EuWcCyMay — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 17, 2020

Head Coach Ryan Day also took to Twitter sharing the video and reminding the Ohio State community that “We’ll all be together again soon.”

“Stay strong and fight! Go Bucks!” Day wrote.

On Wednesday, the commissioners of the major college football conferences told Vice President Mike Pence college sports cannot return from the coronavirus shutdown until campuses have re-opened.

Ten commissioners and the athletic director of Notre Dame, comprise the College Football Playoff management committee.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says Pence asked good questions and was “hopeful and optimistic” about the fight against the pandemic.

Major sporting events have been called off and colleges have moved classes online.

The college football season is scheduled to begin Labor Day weekend, but whether or not the season will actually be played remains unknown.