Video: Kevin Love bats inbound pass in terrible turnover

TAMPA, Fla. (WJW)– Kevin Love was visibly frustrated during the Cavs loss to the Raptors Monday night.

During the third quarter, the official passed Love the ball. Instead of catching and inbounding it, he swatted it down. Stanley Johnson scooped up the live ball and passed it to Malachi Flynn for 3.

The Cavaliers were down by 11 to start the fourth, but Love did not return to the game.

Cleveland fell to Toronto 112-96. Isaac Okoro led the team with 20 points, and Darius Garland had 13 points and 10 assists.

The Cavs are 21-40 with one of the worst records in the NBA. They’ve lost five out of the last six games.