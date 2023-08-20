CLEVELAND (WJW) — One of tennis’ biggest names has backed out of Tennis in the Land, the tournament announced Sunday.

Venus Williams, 43, released a video explaining to fans why she isn’t able to come to Cleveland for the U.S. Open Series women’s tournament that’s running though Saturday at the Nautica Waterfront District.

Read the tennis star’s full explanation below:

Hey, everybody. It’s Venus here. I’m so sorry that I’m not going to be able to make it to Cleveland. I’ve always wanted to play Tennis in the Land since it started, so I was really looking forward to it. I love the fans in the Midwest. You guys are awesome. And of course, I was looking forward to getting some matches to tune up for the U.S. Open. But unfortunately, my knee is just not acting right. It’s just not supporting me being on the court right now. And it’s such a bummer. I’m just bummed out about it, but I’m going to work on myself and try to get myself together so that way I can, you know, be at the Open and also hopefully come in play for you guys next year. I love you, sending all my love. I’m so sorry. And I’ll see you next time.

Find out more about tickets to the event right here.

While Williams is out, players you can expect to see include:

Lauren Davis, a Gates Mills native and 2023 Hobart International champion

Peyton Stearns, a 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Singles champion and Cincinnati native

Sloane Stephens, a 2017 U.S. Open champion

Leylah Fernandez, a 2021 U.S. Open finalist

Barbora Krejčíková, a 2021 French Open champion

Kateřina Siniaková, world No. 1 doubles player

Ekaterina Alexandrova, a 2023 Libema Open champion

Mayar Sherif, the first Egyptian woman to win a Grand Slam match