COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer is in talks to helm the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN NFL insider Adam Shefter reported on Thursday.
Shefter said Meyer is highly interested in being the team’s next head coach.
Meyer, now a commentator for Fox Sports college football coverage, coached the Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018. He was suspended for three games for mishandling issues with then-assistant coach Zach Smith, who was accused of domestic violence.
Before that, the Ohio native was the head coach of the Florida Gators for five seasons. During his college coaching career, he won three national championships, three Big Ten titles and two SEC titles.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Urban Meyer in talks to coach Jacksonville Jaguars: reports
- Cleveland Cavaliers land Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince as part of three-team trade
- Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, of duo Siegfried & Roy, dies in Las Vegas
- Bucs, Browns, Bills out to follow footsteps of champ Chiefs
- Lady Gaga to sing anthem, J-Lo to perform at inauguration