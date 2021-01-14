Urban Meyer in talks to coach Jacksonville Jaguars: reports

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 01: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on prior to the All State Sugar Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer is in talks to helm the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN NFL insider Adam Shefter reported on Thursday.

Shefter said Meyer is highly interested in being the team’s next head coach.

At this time, it’s Jacksonville as the one and only for Urban Meyer. Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan’s process has led him to Meyer, and Meyer is highly interested, and the two sides are interested in trying to finalize a deal this week. https://t.co/gDpE46pyuG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2021

Meyer, now a commentator for Fox Sports college football coverage, coached the Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018. He was suspended for three games for mishandling issues with then-assistant coach Zach Smith, who was accused of domestic violence.

Before that, the Ohio native was the head coach of the Florida Gators for five seasons. During his college coaching career, he won three national championships, three Big Ten titles and two SEC titles.

