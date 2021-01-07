Updates: ‘Next-man-up’ mentality applies to Browns head coach

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first playoff game since 2002 on Sunday. And they’ll do it without first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Kickoff of the NFL Wild Card is at 8:15 p.m. from Heinz Field.

“It really doesn’t matter who the head coach is on Sunday. They know how we play, they know our identity,” Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s not my team, it’s the Cleveland Browns. We established that identity in the spring.”

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will call the plays.

10:50 a.m. update:

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said he hopes to get more players off the COVID-19 list. He said he’s happy to get linebacker B.J. Goodson back because he’s the quarterback of the defense.

Woods said it will be different facing Ben Roethlisberger as opposed to Mason Rudolph under center.

“Ben is a veteran quarterback, it’s hard to fool him,” Woods said.

Woods said Stefanski has been so steady all year and consistent in his message that it could galvanize the team on Sunday.

10:30 a.m. update:

Special teams coordinator and acting head coach Mike Priefer, a Cleveland native, spoke with reporters via Zoom. First, he offered his thoughts and prayers to everyone in the organization who tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m honored and humbled to have this opportunity, but make no mistake, this is Kevin’s team,” Priefer said. “I do love this city and I think you guys know that. And our fans deserve our best effort.”

He said he frequently talks situational football with head coach Kevin Stefanski. He said he will try to be an extension of the Stefanski.

“We’ve had the ‘next-man-up’ mentality all season long and that applies to the head coach,” Priefer said.

Priefer said he does not know if they will be able to practice on Thursday.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: