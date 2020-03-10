University of Oklahoma to honor Baker Mayfield with statue

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The University of Oklahoma will honor Heisman Award-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield with a statue.
It will be unveiled inside the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the spring game on April 1. Oklahoma has statues of all its former Heisman winners.
Mayfield won the trophy in 2017 after leading the Sooners to the Rose Bowl, where they lost 54-48 to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Cleveland Browns selected Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
