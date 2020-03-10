University of Oklahoma to honor Baker Mayfield with statue

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The University of Oklahoma will honor Heisman Award-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield with a statue.

It will be unveiled inside the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the spring game on April 1. Oklahoma has statues of all its former Heisman winners.

Mayfield won the trophy in 2017 after leading the Sooners to the Rose Bowl, where they lost 54-48 to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Cleveland Browns selected Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

