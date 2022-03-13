University of Akron hosting free community NCAA basketball selection watch party

Akron’s Ali Ali (24) scores past Kent State’s Justyn Hamilton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Tonight, the University of Akron men’s basketball team, along with all the other teams who qualified for the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament, find out their bracket placement and who they’re playing.

The school announced they’re hosting a watch party Sunday night for any and all fans to attend at James A. Rhodes Arena on campus.

“Zips Nation‼️ Join us for NCAA Selection Show Watch Party!” the school said on Twitter.

Fans can expect free entrance and free parking for the event, and doors open at 5 p.m. with the selection show starting at 6 p.m. Basketball players, coaches and even Zippy are all set to be in attendance.

The team beat Kent State University Saturday night during the MAC tournament title game. This is the school’s first time heading to the NCAA tournament since 2013.