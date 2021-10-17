Unbeaten Cardinals batter beaten-up Browns 37-14

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Browns 37-14 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes as the Arizona Cardinals remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team and continued their best start since 1974 — without coach Kliff Kingsbury on Sunday — with a 37-14 win over the battered, reeling Cleveland Browns.

The Cardinals (6-0) built a 20-0 lead in the first half and kept their perfect record intact despite not having Kingsbury or star linebacker Chandler Jones, who both tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The Browns (3-3) have lost two straight under coach Kevin Stefanski for the first time and Cleveland has bigger concerns, most notably to a growing list of major injuries. The latest was to running back Kareem Hunt, carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter with a calf injury.

Cleveland was already missing star running back Nick Chubb (calf) and the Browns, who host Denver on Thursday night, played without both their starting offensive tackles.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) is helped off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) celebrates after an 11-yard touchdown with wide receiver Jarvis Landry during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) after a pass reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) catches a 21-yard touchdown pass against Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms-up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Also, quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared to reinjure his left shoulder and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. briefly left with a shoulder issue. Mayfield committed three turnovers: two fumbles and an interception.

The Browns were trailing 23-14 when Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt chased down Mayfield and forced a fumble by sweeping out the QB’s legs. Mayfield stayed down for several minutes — with Watt kneeling nearby — and was twice examined in the medical tent, but stayed in.

After his fumble, Murray made the Browns pay by throwing a 9-yard pass to a wide-open Hopkins to put the Cardinals ahead 30-14.

Later, Hunt was not targeted on a pass play and the bruising back crumpled to the ground without contact. He was unable to put any weight on his leg while being assisted to the sideline.

Desperate for a positive play, the Browns got one on the final snap of the first half as Mayfield completed a 57-yard TD pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones.

A week ago, Mayfield attempted a similar “Hail Mary” on the last play in a 47-42 loss to the Chargers.

Cleveland’s defense helped the Cardinals by committing four penalties for 43 yards on Arizona’s second scoring drive. Two of the calls went against tackle Malik McDowell, for face masking and roughing on Murray.

LANDRY ON DECK

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry could return Thursday. The five-time Pro Bowler missed his fourth game with a sprained medial collateral ligament.

Landry was designated for return from injured reserve Friday, clearing the way for him to be activated. Before getting hurt on Sept. 19 and then missing the next game, Landry had never missed a game due to injury in his eight-year career.

INJURIES

Cardinals: DL Rashard Lawrence (calf) didn’t play in the second half. … TE Darrell Daniels suffered a hamstring injury in the first half and didn’t return.

Browns: Rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went to the locker room in the fourth period with an unspecified injury.

UP NEXT

Browns: little time to heal with the Broncos coming in for the second of Cleveland’s three home games in two weeks.