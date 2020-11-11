Unanimous: Indians Shane Bieber wins AL Cy Young Award

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber won the American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday.
Bieber, 25, beat out Minnesota’s Kenta Maeda and Toronto’s Hyun Jin Ryu to take home the award. It was a unanimous decision.
The Tribe ace dominated during the coronavirus-shortened season and was the favorite for the Cy Young. He had eight wins, a 1.63 ERA, 122 strikeouts and a .87 WHIP.
Bieber is the first pitcher since 2006 to win MLB’s pitching Triple Crown and just the ninth in league history to accomplish the feat. He’s also the first in Tribe history. Bieber and Bob Feller are the only two Cleveland pitchers to win the AL Triple Crown.
Last year, Bieber was the All-Star Game MVP and finished fourth in Cy Young voting.
