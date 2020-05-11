UFC might ‘move on’ from Stipe Mioic if no rematch scheduled

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier in action in the third round during their UFC Heavyweight Title Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Stipe Miocic‘s title could be in jeopardy.

The UFC pulled off its first event of the coronavirus pandemic over the weekend. Now, UFC President Dana White and ex-heavyweight champ Daniel Cromier are ready to get a rematch scheduled.

“The division has to move on for all the other people,” White said, according to MMA Junkie. “We want to do that trilogy fight then you got the winner of Francis (Ngannou) and (Jairzinho) Rozenstruik waiting in the wings, too. People are waiting. It’s the right thing to do.”

“If Stipe won’t fight then Francis Ngannou has earned a title fight. If somebody’s fighting Francis Ngannou for the title, it’s going to be me,” Cormier said, according to MMA Fighting.

Miocic, UFC heavyweight champion, Valley View firefighter and overall baddest man on the planet, has been clear about his current situation. He’s a first responder during a global pandemic and gyms are closed in the state as part of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order so he hasn’t been able to train.

Miocic is also recovering from surgery for a torn retina, which he suffered during his fight with Cormier.

“I’ve already said I’m going to fight DC. He just likes to make noise. My team is working on securing a training location and dates with UFC. I have five belts at home. I don’t need to sit on anything. If I didn’t have a torn retina, I would’ve already fought and retired Cormier,” Miocic posted on Twitter on Monday.

The Euclid native first claimed the title in 2016, then successfully defended it three time before Cormier defeated him by knockout. Miocic took back the belt in August with a TKO and has not fought since.