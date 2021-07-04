Two Indians players selected for 2021 MLB All-Star Game

**Related Video Above: Shane Bieber opens up to FOX 8 at the start of the season.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two Cleveland Indians are headed to the 2021 All-Star Game this year, after reportedly being selected by other MLB players during last weekend’s vote.

Those two are pitcher Shane Bieber and third baseman Jose Ramirez, both of whom were named All-Stars before for the American League.

The last time Biebs was an All-Star, he won MVP.



Congrats on your 2nd All-Star selection, ace. ⭐️#OurCLE pic.twitter.com/s8HrU6NyRm — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 4, 2021

You know, bro.



José is an All-Star for the 3rd time in his career. ⭐️#OurCLE pic.twitter.com/rFQogbpEW7 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 4, 2021

However, as Bieber is currently injured, he won’t be playing in the game itself.

The All-Star game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at Denver’s Coors Field, after being moved from Atlanta earlier this year. Find the full team rosters right here.