ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout homered and drove in three runs, and Patrick Sandoval pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the surging Los Angeles Angels defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 for their third straight victory.

Trout drove a slider from Triston McKenzie into the bullpens in left field for a two-run shot in the third inning to give the Angels a 3-0 lead.

He was inches from a second home run in the fifth, but the ball hit the wall in the left-field corner for an RBI double to score Shohei Ohtani.

The three-time AL MVP has a nine-game hitting streak. Sandoval, who struck out nine, has not allowed an earned run in three starts this season.