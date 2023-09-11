**Related Video Above: A look back at the Cavs NBA Championship win in 2016.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A former fan favorite is reportedly making his way back to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the upcoming season.

A reporter for The Athletic and Stadium confirmed a deal is being finalized for 32-year-old Tristan Thompson to rejoin the team he was with for nine seasons.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 08: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks to pass against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on November 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(Photo: Jen Steer/FOX 8 News)

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton (2) drives against Boston Celtics’ Tristan Thompson (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

“Thompson is set to return to Cleveland where he was part of 2016 NBA title, four Finals runs, now gives Cavs leadership and some frontcourt depth,” Shams Charania said in a Twitter post, citing Rich Paul.

Following his time in Cleveland, the fourth pick in the 2011 draft played for the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers, along with a handful of playoff appearances for the Los Angeles Lakers (joining up with former teammate LeBron James).

After last season’s single-series playoff appearance, the Cavs are looking to continue their growth. The team starts the 2023-2024 season on Oct. 27 against Oklahoma City at home. Find out more about tickets right here.