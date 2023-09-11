**Related Video Above: A look back at the Cavs NBA Championship win in 2016.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A former fan favorite is reportedly making his way back to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the upcoming season.
A reporter for The Athletic and Stadium confirmed a deal is being finalized for 32-year-old Tristan Thompson to rejoin the team he was with for nine seasons.
“Thompson is set to return to Cleveland where he was part of 2016 NBA title, four Finals runs, now gives Cavs leadership and some frontcourt depth,” Shams Charania said in a Twitter post, citing Rich Paul.
Following his time in Cleveland, the fourth pick in the 2011 draft played for the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers, along with a handful of playoff appearances for the Los Angeles Lakers (joining up with former teammate LeBron James).
After last season’s single-series playoff appearance, the Cavs are looking to continue their growth. The team starts the 2023-2024 season on Oct. 27 against Oklahoma City at home. Find out more about tickets right here.