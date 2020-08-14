Tribe reinstates Mike Clevinger, Zach Plesac after the two pitchers broke coronavirus protocol

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians have reinstated right-handed pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac.

Clevinger and Plesac were removed from the restricted list Friday and optioned them to the alternate training site.

Roster move:



Reinstated RHP Mike Clevinger and RHP Zach Plesac from the Restricted List and optioned them to the Alternate Training Site. — Tribeinsider (@tribeinsider) August 14, 2020

Cleveland placed the two starting pitchers on the restricted list after the right-handers broke team rules and Major League Baseball protocols by leaving their hotel in Chicago last weekend and risking exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

They can’t be 100 percent certain, but the Indians don’t believe Plesac or Clevinger came in contact with anyone who has the virus.

Both players were tested Wednesday and the team will consult with medical experts based on those results.

MLB permits teams to use the restricted list for players who are unavailable to play for non-baseball reasons. The players will were paid during their leave and given service times.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: