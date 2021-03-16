Tribe catcher Roberto Perez drops 25 pounds in offseason

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (WJW)– Roberto Perez is likely the best defensive catcher in the MLB.

After winning back-to-back Gold Gloves, the Cleveland Indians catcher dropped 25 pounds in the offseason. Getting the weight off was no easy task during the pandemic.

“A lot of hard work in the gym. Eating healthy, that’s the main thing. It’s hard when you’re at home and gyms are closed. But to be able to lose the pounds and stay in shape, you gotta eat healthy,” Perez told Andre Knott.

“Find something to do at home, whether that’s abs on the floor, whatever the case may be. I know in Cleveland it’s cold, get a bike or whatever it takes.”