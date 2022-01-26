Tower City gets ‘Ice Buckets’ pop-up court ahead of NBA All-Star 2022

NBA All-Star 2022 Ice Buckets at Tower City

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Fans will get a chance to see if they have ice in their veins ahead of NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland.

Tower City is now home to “NBA Ice Buckets,” a pop-up basketball court. Fans can compete in buzzer-beater games for a chance to win prizes, including ticket to the big game.

The pop-up will be open to the public Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Jan. 28 through Feb. 20. Fans can register for free tickets starting Wednesday via the NBA Events App.

  NBA All-Star 2022 Ice Buckets at Tower City
  NBA All-Star 2022 Ice Buckets at Tower City
  NBA All-Star 2022 Ice Buckets at Tower City
  NBA All-Star 2022 Ice Buckets at Tower City
  NBA All-Star 2022 Ice Buckets at Tower City
  NBA All-Star 2022 Ice Buckets at Tower City
  NBA All-Star 2022 Ice Buckets at Tower City
  NBA All-Star 2022 Ice Buckets at Tower City
NBA All-Star Weekend is Feb. 18 to Feb. 20 with the game that Sunday ay 6:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

