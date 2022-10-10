CLEVELAND (WJW) – After another very close game came down to the final seconds, but yet ended in defeat for the Cleveland Browns, the team’s defense is under scrutiny.

Former Browns Running Back, Greg Pruitt, says the team is in “critical condition” and has “too many brain farts” after their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“The Browns have not played real smart,” said Pruitt on FOX 8 in the Morning. “You’ve got to be smart to win, most of these teams don’t need no help, and we keep helping them out.”

Pruitt was asked if the Browns have the worst defense in the league.

He responded: “Well, they play like it. I think the talent is there. I can’t put my finger on why they keep busting coverages, maybe it’s what the plan is and what it asks of the guys we got on defense that they just can’t get it done.”

Pruitt went on to say, “We thought, the week before since we had both of our defensive ends out of the game that that was one of the reasons the teams were able to run the football on us and now we’ve got both of them back and didn’t much change.”

He fears this opens the gates to further attacks on the team’s defense.

“Every team is now going to come in here and see if you fixed that, have you fixed your defense to defend the run? And if you’re not that’s all you’re going to see,” said Pruitt.

Pruitt also commented on the recent news that the Browns are making changes to their roster and have traded for Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones.

“We need help and so it seems as though they think he can help us, and so I welcome that help,” said Pruitt.

The final moment of Sunday’s game came down to a 54-yard field goal that was missed by Rookie Cade York.

“It was like, ‘Oh we can win this game. After all that we have done, we can win this game, and then we had that brain fart and we forgot we needed three points, not seven points to win the game. And we keep going for seven points,” said Pruitt.

The Browns play next at 1 p.m. on Sunday at home against the New England Patriots.