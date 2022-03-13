‘I’m coming back’: Tom Brady says he’s returning to Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves toward the fans as he leaves the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. Tom Brady has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career. He made the announcement, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in a long post on Instagram. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

(WJW) — Star quarterback Tom Brady officially retired from the game of football in February.

Sunday, the athlete often referred to as the greatest of all time (GOAT), said on social media that despite already announcing his retirement, he plans on coming back to the NFL as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer for the 2022-2023 season.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said on Twitter. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business.”

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, was recently seen in England, hanging out with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Back in February Brady had said on social media, that while he’s loved his NFL career, it was time to focus on “other things that require my attention.”

The team confirmed Brady’s announcement, posting “He’s baaackkkk” on Twitter Sunday night.