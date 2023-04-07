April 7, 2023
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Today’s the day! Fans will fill the stands at Progressive Field as the Cleveland Guardians take on Seattle in their home opener.
After a 6-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, the AL Central champs are holding a 5-2 record for the 2023 season.
The celebration will begin with the Guardians Block Party at Gateway Plaza from 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For the Guardians’ Block Party and other opening day festivities, click here.
The Guardians will face off against the Mariners at 4 p.m. If you are heading to the game you can find a detailed look at the weather forecast, traffic, and what’s new at the field this season, here.
Live blog of Cleveland Guardians home opener events:
7:20 a.m. The fun has already begun at Progressive Field. The mascots are ready!
6 a.m. SkyFOX gave a bird’s-eye view of Progressive Field.
Friday morning: Opening Day is sold out, including standing-room-only tickets.