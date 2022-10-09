CLEVELAND (WJW) — The exact times have been announced for the start of the first two games of the ALDS between New York and Cleveland.

Game 1: New York Yankees host Cleveland Guardians Tuesday at 7:37 p.m.

Game 2: New York Yankees host Cleveland Guardians Thursday at 7:37 p.m.

Games 3 is in Cleveland on Saturday and also game 4 on Sunday, if it’s necessary. If a fifth game is needed, that’ll be back in New York. The times are not yet decided for those games.

A FOX 8 camera crew on Sunday caught the moment the team’s plane took off for New York ahead of Tuesday’s game. Watch it here.