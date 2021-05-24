Tickets for Topgolf Live at Progressive Field on sale next week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour arrives in the home of the Cleveland Indians later this year, but tickets go on sale next week.

The event, which runs Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, gives players the chance to hit golf balls onto targets at Progressive Field. Topgolf’s technology tracks the balls and scores them during the interactive game.

Top Golf signage. (Photo by: Sarah SachsArizona Diamondbacks via Topgolf)

(Photo courtesy: Topgolf)

Top Golf at Oracle Park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Topgolf)

Tickets are available online on June 3. Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments.

Prices start at $80. Premium tickets are $175, and include access to drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and a game play voucher, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas.