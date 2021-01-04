Tickets, curfews, and more: What to expect as the Cleveland Browns play in Pittsburgh for the first round of the playoffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Welcome to the Factory of Happiness!

Cleveland Browns fans are celebrating the first run at the playoffs in 18 years. An entire generation of Clevelanders has never experienced that feeling.

No more, “Wait until next year.”

No more cleaning out the locker room while other teams prepare for an extended season.

Sunday’s 24-22 win over the Steelers sets up another matchup this Sunday.

Same team, different stadium. This time in Pittsburgh.

The Ohio governor’s office tells FOX 8’s Peggy Gallek they do not anticipate lifting the 10 p.m. curfew for the game.

They’re encouraging people to celebrate small and order takeout food and beverages to support local businesses.

The Pennsylvania governor has also not allowed fans at Heinz Field this season, other than friends and family of players and staff, due to a state order on mass gatherings.

Although tickets are selling on VIVID upwards of $500, no restrictions have currently been lifted that would allow the general public inside the stadium for the game.

Browns fans are ecstatic anyway, as most of them plan on watching from home anyway.

“I’m feeling awesome!”

“I’m on Cloud 9.”

Fans finally have some confidence in a team that for too long has promised to turn things around.

They’re behind Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. They’re behind quarterback Baker Mayfield.

But they’re also looking ahead to the challenge that the Steelers, a team that has so often stood in Cleveland’s way, will bring after resting Ben Roethlisberger yesterday.

“They’re going to have to be better because this was a Steelers team that wasn’t at full force and we’re going to have to meet them again to advance,” says Bob Hostutler who took in the game at Hooley House in Mentor.

Ryan Carpenter agrees, “The defense is holding their own except we need Denzel Ward back big time.”

If the Browns beat the Steelers, the next game would be on the road as well.