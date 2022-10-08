EAST LANSING, Michigan (WCMH) — Ohio State was able to easily dispatch Michigan State in East Lansing, winning 49-20 in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.

The Buckeyes continue to roll up gaudy offensive numbers against MSU, stayed on their red zone hot streak, and made more progress on defense.

Covering A Lot of Green Against The Green And White

Ohio State has put up at least 521 yards of offense against Michigan State in each of the last four meetings. OSU has won nine in a row and 16 of the last contests against Sparty and hasn’t lost in East Lansing since 1999.

After putting up 655 yards a year ago in a 56-7 victory, the Buckeyes rolled to 614 in this year’s contest. OSU hit for 11 plays of 20+ yards against a Spartans defense that came into the contest limping, ranking 100th nationally in total defense.

“It all starts with physicality up front, running the ball,” OSU head coach Ryan Day said.

The Buckeyes won the battle up front, and TreVeyon Henderson finished with 118 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. That ability to pick up chunk yardage on the ground led to big plays in the passing game, and those big plays were enough to stress the Spartans overmatched defense.

CJ Stroud threw six touchdown passes against Michigan State for the second year in a row and had just five incompletions. Day was impressed with how well Stroud played given the less-than-ideal conditions, and given the fact that he was responsible for a rare Pick 6 that gave the Spartans their first points.

“What can you say about someone who was throwing the ball like that, with a 20-mile-an-hour wind,” Day said. “His timing was clicking and the offensive line gave him a good pocket. He had a good thought process the entire game. Big day for C.J.”

Ohio State appears to be the rare team that can beat you multiple ways offensively.

Making Foes See Red

The Buckeyes came into the game leading the nation in red zone touchdown percentage, finding the end zone on 92 percent of their trips inside the 20-yard line.

OSU went four-for-four against the Spartans, moving their clip to 93.1 percent.

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate a 49-20 win over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks downfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, center talks to quarterback C.J. Stroud during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman (14) deflects a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) is tackled by Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka runs for a 69-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State safety Tanner McCalister tackles Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts in the first half while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a first half pass while playing the Michigan State Spartansat Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a first half pass in front of Ameer Speed #6 of the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Julian Fleming #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a first half touchdown in front of Justin White #30 of the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Julian Fleming #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a first half touchdown in front of Justin White #30 of the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a first half touchdown in front of Jaden Mangham #1 of the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a first half touchdown in front of Jaden Mangham #1 of the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a first half touchdown pass in front of Angelo Grose #15 of the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a first half pass while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a first half pass while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tries to outrun the tackle of Ameer Speed #6 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) is tackled by Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Jayden Reed #1 of the Michigan State Spartans makes a first half catch next to Cameron Brown #26 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes battles for yards after a first half catch against Jaden Mangham #1 of the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson rushes for a one-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a first half touchdown with C.J. Stroud #7 while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on in the first half while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson rushes for a one-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a first half touchdown with Luke Wypler #53 while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with C.J. Stroud #7 during the first half while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a first half touchdown pass in front of Angelo Grose #15 of the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a first half pass while playing the Michigan State Spartansat Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) is tackled by Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Tommy Eichenberg #35 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a first half tackle while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Taron Vincent #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tackles Jalen Berger #8 of the Michigan State Spartans during a first half run at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for a open receiver while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Julian Fleming #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a first half touchdown while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes leaves the field after a 49-20 win over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka runs for a 69-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) is tackled by Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 08: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes leads his team onto the field to play the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 08, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“It’s just a mentality, to play physical,” Day said. “The offensive line sees it as a challenge, and to this point, we have been successful down deep.”

The Buckeyes’ proficiency this season is a marked change from a year ago when they struggled to punch it in from close range. Ohio State scored touchdowns on 38 of 54 red zone trips, just over 64 percent. It has been since 2019 that the Buckeyes have been this lethal in the red zone. That year, OSU finished fourth nationally, converting nearly 79 percent of its red zone trips into touchdowns.

“You want to show that you can win the physical battles and scoring in the red zone is a sign of that,” Day said. “You have to get creative sometimes in the red zone because the field is shortened and the defenses are tougher. We have been executing very well in the red zone.”

Especially encouraging is OSU’s ability to throw the ball in close range. Stroud had a pair of 19-yard TD tosses, as well as a two-yard strike to Gee Scott in the back of the end zone.

Still Looking For Defensive Improvement

Given the night and day performance of Ohio State’s stop unit from last year to this season, one might think that Day is happy with how the Buckeyes are playing on defense.

OSU allowed just 4.21 yards per play against Michigan State, slightly better than its 4.521 average entering the game. The Buckeyes are top 15 in that category and have shown proficiency against the run, allowing foes less than three yards per tote.

Day said that the hallmark of championship football teams is the ability to stop an opponent’s ground game.

“The way the defense played, across the board, they did a great job of stopping the run,” Day said. “Defensive line was strong, the linebackers were excellent, our guys just played strong. We played good football on the road.”

Michigan State didn’t have a single runner reach 10 yards and managed just 0.4 yards per carry for the entire game. Ohio State was aggressive and was able to shoot gaps and win the battle up front against the Spartans. Ohio State also tallied four sacks and got repeated pressure on Payton Thorne.

If there was an area of concern it was Ohio State’s inability to stop explosive passing plays. There were a number of throws from Thorne that covered 15+ yards, and even though there was often a Buckeye in the proper place the ball was not knocked down. The offense has been able to cover for any deficiencies in the secondary, but as defenses get tougher those explosive plays could become a problem.

“I keep looking at it, we’re there. We just aren’t making plays,” Day said. “We have to address it. I know we can do it. I think our defense is playing very, very well. When you talk about winning on the road, veteran guys have to play like veterans. That happened today.”

It seems a bit ridiculous to find fault with a team that may just be the most complete in all of college football. But Day is always striving for perfection, so questioning the little things is something not only reserved for the media. The coaches do it, too.

“That’s a good thing, to nitpick,” Day said. “It seems a little unfair, but we want to be the best team in the country. We have to keep building and growing. We have to address that during the bye week. What we’ve done the first six weeks means nothing going forward. These guys are still young players, the competitive stamina is the angle we’ve been taking, bringing it every week.”