Three Indians players nominated for Gold Glove awards, two named as winners

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This year three Indians players were nominated for the Gold Glove awards and two of them were fortunate to win.
Roberto Perez and Cesar Hernandez got the good news, while young pitcher Zach Plesac was denied a Gold Glove.
In the process, Rawlings Sports, the company that hands out the award signified the Indians as winners of the American League Team Gold Glove Award. It is based on career Gold Gloves won by players in the teams defensive lineup.
Perez, recognized as one of the best catchers in the game, has won 2 career Gold Gloves. Hernandez won his first and shortstop Francisco Lindor has won a pair of Gold Gloves as well.
Perez was the first Indians player to win back to back Gold Gloves since Grady Sizemore won Gold Gloves in 2007 and 2008.
